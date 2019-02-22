Two hospitalized after car rear-ends Kansas school bus

ATCHISON COUNTY — Two people were injured in an accident just after 7a.m. Friday in Atchison County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Chevy Impala driven bySkylar D. Coady, 21, Atchison, was traveling on U.S. 73 five miles west of Atchison.

The Chevy rear-ended a school bus from Atchison County Community Schools driven by Kimberly J. Myers, 56, Lancaster, that had slowed to turn south on Lincoln Road.

Coady and one of 12 students on the bus Dylan Mullins, 12, Atchison, were transported to the hospital in Atchison.

Both drivers were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.