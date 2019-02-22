Bowling: Great Bend Boys and Girls qualify for state

The Great Bend Boys and Girls bowling teams qualified for next week’s State Bowling Tournament’s with 3rd place finishes in the 5A Regional Friday in Salina.
The Great Bend Boys qualified with a third place finish behind Salina Sounth and McPherson. Bryce Moore led the Panthers with a first place finish by rolling a 702 series.
Paige Wagner led the Lady Panthers to their third place finish by taking sixth overall with a 547 series, just in front of teammate Lexi Fox who took seventh with a 532.
The 5-1A State Tournament will take place on Thursday, February 28 at North Rock Lanes in Wichita
5A Boys Regional
Top 3 Teams Scores
1. Salina South 3,3342
2. McPherson 3,266
3. Great Bend 3195
Great Bend Results
1. Bryce Moore 702
10. Cordell Stanley 599
11. A.J. Roberts 598
36. Jordan Black 526
49. Dalton Dicks 495
50. Blake Sheets 485
5A Girls Regional
Top 3 Team Scores
1. Salina South 3,189
2. Buhler 2,801
3. Great Bend 2,711
Great Bend Results
6. Paige Wagner 547
7. Lexi Fox 532
19. Nichole Griffin 472
27. Shanaaie Mehlhaff 437
30. Sarah Mahlhaff 426
40. Kristy Wittig 398