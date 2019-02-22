Bowling: Great Bend Boys and Girls qualify for state

The Great Bend Boys and Girls bowling teams qualified for next week’s State Bowling Tournament’s with 3rd place finishes in the 5A Regional Friday in Salina.

The Great Bend Boys qualified with a third place finish behind Salina Sounth and McPherson. Bryce Moore led the Panthers with a first place finish by rolling a 702 series.

Paige Wagner led the Lady Panthers to their third place finish by taking sixth overall with a 547 series, just in front of teammate Lexi Fox who took seventh with a 532.

The 5-1A State Tournament will take place on Thursday, February 28 at North Rock Lanes in Wichita

5A Boys Regional

Top 3 Teams Scores

1. Salina South 3,3342

2. McPherson 3,266

3. Great Bend 3195

Great Bend Results

1. Bryce Moore 702

10. Cordell Stanley 599

11. A.J. Roberts 598

36. Jordan Black 526

49. Dalton Dicks 495

50. Blake Sheets 485

5A Girls Regional

Top 3 Team Scores

1. Salina South 3,189

2. Buhler 2,801

3. Great Bend 2,711

Great Bend Results

6. Paige Wagner 547

7. Lexi Fox 532

19. Nichole Griffin 472

27. Shanaaie Mehlhaff 437

30. Sarah Mahlhaff 426

40. Kristy Wittig 398