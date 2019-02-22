GREAT BEND – Lila May Sohm, 70, passed away Feb. 20, 2019 at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita. She was born July 8, 1948 at Ellsworth to Jess & Elizabeth (Merrill) Mize. She married Clifford Sohm, Nov. 21, 1970 at Holyrood. He survives.

Coming from Ellsworth in 1970, Lila was a Great Bend resident. She worked in administration at Larned State Hospital, having previously worked as a Pharmacy Aide at Walmart and was owner of Mistletoe Express. She was a member of the First Assembly of God Church and was a Girl Scout/Boy Scout leader. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and her grandkids.

Survivors include, her husband, Clifford of the home; one son, David Sohm of Great Bend; one daughter, Vicki James of Jetmore; and six grandchildren, Taylor James, Kaden James, Kaylee James, Tatum James, Walker Ruppe and Cody Griffith. She was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister, Zella Mize.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 9:00 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at Bryant Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at First Assembly of God Church in Great Bend, with Rev. Dwight Dozier presiding. Interment will be in the Great Bend Cemetery North. Memorials are suggested to the First Assembly of God Church or Kans for Kids, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

