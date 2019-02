SEDGWICK COUNTY — One person died in an accident just before 2a.m. Friday in Sedgwick County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2002 Toyota Camry driven by Brooke L Spainhower, 24, Wichita, was westbound on Kansas 254 at Oliver.

The driver failed to negotiate the curved and struck end of the bridge rail. The vehicle caught on fire.

Spainhower was pronounced dead at the scene. Seatbelt usage was unavailable due to the fire.