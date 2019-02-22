Kansas man with 9 previous convictions charged with kidnapping

Reno County — A Kansas felon has been formally charged after an incident at a motel in Hutchinson.

On February 12, Hutchinson police officers were called to the Sunflower Inn on the report of an armed subject. Two employees at the motel told police they were threatened by 37-year-old Marten Alan Andes and that he put them in fear for their safety.

According to police Andes also allegedly forced his girlfriend into a car at gunpoint and threatened to kill her and their 8-month-old child. He is accused of putting the gun to her head while making the threats.

During the incident, Andes fired the gun in the air a couple of times.

Andes remains jailed on a bond of $242,500 for aggravated kidnapping, criminal threat, criminal possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He has nine previous convictions including aggravated robbery, aggravated arson, theft, burglary, weapons violations and for drugs, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

He will be back in court on March 20.