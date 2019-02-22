Kansas House panel rejects same-day voter registration bill

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Republican-controlled legislative committee has rejected a Democratic proposalto allow Kansas residents to register to vote on the same day they cast their ballots.

The House Elections Committee’s vote Thursday was 7-5 against the measure. The state’s current registration deadline is three weeks before an election.

Republicans argued Thursday that the change would increase costs for county election offices. They’ve worried in the past about potential voter fraud.

Same-day registration is a longstanding goal of Democrats and voting-rights groups. They see it as a way to boost turnout.

Democratic Rep. Tim Hodge of North Newton said: “Why do want to keep people from voting?”

Republicans control the committee because they have a House majority. GOP Rep. J.C. Moore of Clearwater joined the committee’s four Democrats in supporting the bill.