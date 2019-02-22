Increased security at school after Kan. teen arrested for alleged bomb threat

HARVEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding a bomb threat note left in a classroom at Newton High School on Thursday and have made an arrest.

Police provided enhanced security Friday morning at the school, according to Newton police Lt. Mike Yoder. “We are taking the necessary precautions in conjunction with USD 373,” he said.

The note was found in a classroom between classes, according to media release from school district. School staff turned the note over to the school resource officer and following an investigation, police arrested a 16-year-old boy Thursday afternoon, according to Yoder.

Details of the case will be reviewed by the Harvey County Attorney for possible charges.