Great Bend Children’s Learning Center Full-Time

Great Bend Children’s Learning Center is looking to fill a full time position here at the Center. Hours needed will be Monday-Friday from 10:30-6:00 working with Infants the first half of your day and School Age children the last half of your day.

Paid sick time and holiday pay are available after 90 days, and paid vacation time after 1 year of employment.

Applicant must be a reliable self-motivator, have a love for children, be 18 or older, able to pass a KBI background check, drug screening, have a valid driver’s license, and have a High School Diploma or GED.

If you or anyone you know would be interested please send them our way! Please apply in person at 1802 22nd Street.