Based on the latest weather reports, a decision was made to move the Barton Community College basketball games at Garden City Community College from Saturday, Feb. 23 to Sunday, Feb. 24.

The games will be played at 2 p.m. for the women’s game and 4 p.m. for the men’s game.

The doubleheader will be broadcast on 104.3 FM and streamed on greatbendpost.com.