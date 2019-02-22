Cop Shop (2/21)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (2/21)

Criminal Damage

At 8:58 a.m. criminal damage was reported at 2202 Tyler Street.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (2/21)

Theft

At 7:39 a.m. a theft was reported at 2304 Franklin Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 11:33 a.m. an accident was reported at 933 Farmers Plaza Ln.

At 2:04 p.m. an accident was reported in the 900 block of Grant Street.

Burglary / In Progress

At 3:12 p.m. a report of suspicious activity was reported at 1212 Garfield Street.

Theft

At 4:31 p.m. a possible theft was reported at 1714 Adams Street.