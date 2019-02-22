Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (2/21)

BOOKED: Jonathan Houp of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $500 C/S.

BOOKED: Richard Newkirk of Hoisington on Ellis County District Court warrant for probation violation, no bond. Harvey County District Court warrant for failure to appear, no bond.

BOOKED: Margaret D. Becker on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond of $300 cash or a 48-hour OR.

BOOKED: Jorge Aguilera on Ellis County District Court warrant for domestic battery with a bond set in the amount of $1,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Morgan C. McHenry on Rice County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond of $500 C/S.

RELEASED: Earl Davis of Great Bend on GBPD case for domestic battery, released by order of the court by Judge Pike.

RELEASED: John Houp of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for failure to appear, posted bond amount of $500 through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Derrick Ketch of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for battery DV, posted bond of $1,000 through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: BJ Corter of Hoisington on case after posting a $20,000 OR bond.

RELEASED: Margaret D. Becker on Barton County District Court warrant with a $300 cash bond.