Barton Baseball picks up two wins on new field

bartonsports.com – The Barton Community College baseball team christened its new AstroTurf with a 10-0 and 13-3 run rule shortened pair of victories to sweep Highland Community College Thursday at Lawson-Biggs Field.

Improving to 5-1 on the season, in place of hosting a weekend series due to forecasted winter weather, the nationally receiving votes Cougars will head south to Poteau, Oklahoma, to play a four-pack of games at Carl Albert State College beginning with a Sunday 1:00 p.m. doubleheader followed by Monday’s noon twinbill.