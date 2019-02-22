Alleged ringleader in foiled Kan. bomb plot sentenced for child porn

WICHITA, KAN. – Already sentenced to prison for his role as the alleged ringleader in a bomb plot, Patrick Stein, 50, of Wright, Kan., pleaded guilty Friday and was sentenced to an additional 44 months in federal prison for possession of child pornography, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Stein pleaded guilty to one count of possessing child pornography. In his plea, he admitted investigators found up to 149 images of children engaged in sexual activities on his laptop computer and USB drives.

Investigators found the child pornography after obtaining a warrant to search Stein’s computer for evidence of his part in a plot to detonate multiple bombs at an apartment complex in Garden City where Somali refugees were living.

In January, Stein was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for his role in the bomb plot. He will serve the sentence for the child pornography conviction consecutively with the sentence in the bomb case.