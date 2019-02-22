1 dead, 2 hospitalized after I-70 head-on crash

DICKINSON COUNTY— One person died in an accident just before 2:30a.m. Friday in Dickinson County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Chevy Spark driven by Scott Q. Chronister, 33, Abilene, was eastbound in westbound lane Interstate 70 five miles east of Abilene.

The Chevy collided head on with a westbound 2013 Dodge Ram driven by Larry J. Pawlowski, 64, St. Louis, Missouri. Both vehicles rolled.

Chronister was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Martin Becker Carlson Funeral Home

Pawlowski and a passenger Yanghee April Choi-Pawlowski, 56, St. Louis, Missouri, were transported to the hospital in Salina. All three were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.