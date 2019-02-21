Trash truck overturns in Barton County after driver falls asleep

On Wednesday, Barton County emergency crews responded to a one-vehicle accident where the driver fell asleep just southeast of Albert.

According to the accident news release from the Barton County Sheriff’s Office, a 2001 Sterling trash truck driven by Charles Feist, age 54, was eastbound in the 1100 block of Northwest 40 Road when Feist fell asleep at the wheel.

Around 7:50 a.m. Feist drove off the roadway striking a bridge rail and overturned the vehicle on its top. Feist was transported to KU Medical in Great Bend for his injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Kansas Highway Patrol, Albert Fire Department, and Great Bend EMS.