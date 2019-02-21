Thursday Sports Headlines

UNDATED (AP) — Kansas plays at Texas Tech in a key Big 12 matchup. The Jayhawks and Red Raiders enter play tied for second place in the league at 9-4, a game behind surging Kansas State. Tech has won four straight by an average of 24 points since Kansas beat them 79-63 in Lawrence back on Feb. 2, while the Jayhawks have won their last three games.

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals newcomer Andrew Miller feels for the dozens of free agents who don’t have jobs the day before spring training games start. The All-Star reliever signed early, getting a $25 million deal for two years with the Cards. But lots of big names are still available. Miller says he believes analytics-driven front offices have devolved into a “group think” mindset.

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Kansas City Royals left fielder Alex Gordon is looking forward to teaming up with new center fielder Billy Hamilton to take away hits from opponents this season. The Royals started nine different players in center last year. Gordon is eager to have the speedy Hamilton next to him, especially at spacious Kauffman Stadium.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs have turned to Steve Spagnuolo to shore up their soft defense. The former Rams and Giants head coach knows that it will be a process. But he also said there are pieces in place for a rapid turnaround. And with stars galore on the other side of the ball, Spagnuolo knows his bunch could be the missing piece of a Super Bowl contender.

National Headlines

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke freshman sensation Zion Williamson suffered a sprained right knee when his Nike shoe fell apart just one minute into the top-ranked Blue Devils’ 88-72 loss to North Carolina. Williamson awkwardly and fell when his left shoe split as he planted hard while dribbling near the free throw line. Coach Mike Krzyzewski classified the injury as a mild sprain, but didn’t know how much time Williamson will miss.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky says forward Reid Travis will miss at least two weeks after spraining his right knee during the fourth-ranked Wildcats’ 66-58 victory at Missouri on Tuesday. Travis left the game midway through the second half after a teammate accidentally fell into his knee trying for a rebound. The school said in a statement that an MRI on Wednesday confirmed the sprain and added that Travis sustained no other damage.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers’ All-Star center Joel Embiid will miss at least a week with a sore left knee. Embiid underwent an MRI on Tuesday, which revealed no structural damage. He will undergo physical therapy until he is evaluated again next week. The 24-year-old Embiid is averaging 27.3 points and 13.5 rebounds in 54 games for the Sixers.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Steve Stricker officially has been introduced as U.S. Ryder Cup captain during a news conference yesterday in Milwaukee, an hour south of where the Americans will try to win back the Ryder Cup in 2020 at Whistling Straits. Stricker is the first U.S. captain to have never won a major, part of the old formula for picking captains. He won 12 times on the PGA Tour and didn’t play in his first Ryder Cup until he was 41, in 2008 at Valhalla. Europe already has appointed Padraig Harrington as its captain.

Wednesday Scores

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (8) North Carolina 88 (1) Duke 72

Final San Diego St. 65 (6) Nevada 57

Final (10) Michigan St. 71 Rutgers 60

Final (11) Marquette 79 Butler 69

Final OT Florida 82 (13) LSU 77

Final Georgetown 85 (17) Villanova 73

Final Syracuse 69 (18) Louisville 49

Thursday Schedule

Pepperdine at (2) Gonzaga 9:00 p.m.

(7) Michigan at Minnesota 7:00 p.m.