Sister of Kan. man charged in murder of drug informant remains in Texas jail

RILEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with a Kansas murder trial and have made an arrest.

On Tuesday, Bland was arrested in Texas on a Riley County District Court warrant for aggravated intimidation of a witness who testified against her brother Steven Meredith during the January preliminary hearing for murder, according to Riley County Attorney Barry Wilkerson.

The judge found sufficient evidence for Meredith of Junction City to stand trial in the killing of a confidential drug informant 48-year-old Carrie Jones. Her body was found by deer hunters in rural Riley County.

During the preliminary hearing, witnesses testified that Meredith believed Jones might reveal information about him and others in a 2013 drug case.

One witness testified that Meredith told her that he and another man drove Jones to a field, forced her to get out of the vehicle and then shot her.

Bland remains jailed in Webb County Texas on a $125,000 bond. Meredith was arrested almost a year after Jones’ body was found in October 2017.