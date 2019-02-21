Update: Police identify Kansas checkbook theft suspect

JOHNSON COUNTY — Lenexa police reported Thursday they had identified the suspect in the alleged checkbook theft. The investigation continues, according to police. They released no additional details.

————

JOHNSON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged theft.

According to Wednesday afternoon social media report from Lenexa police, a victim accidentally left behind a checkbook on the store check-out counter.

Here’s the story: vic accidentally left her checkbook on the store counter. This shopper (suspect) picks it up and rather than turning it in to the clerk, stuffs it into her purse (theft of lost or mislaid property). If you can help us ID this suspect, DM or call 913-825-8097 pic.twitter.com/P3tHwWeKEq — Lenexa Police (@LenexaPolice) February 20, 2019

The shopper(suspect) in the security camera video picks it up, and rather than turning it in to the clerk, stuffs it into a purse. This is a theft of lost or mislaid property, according to police.

If you can help ID this suspect and the victim, send a direct message to Lenexa Police or call 913-825-8097.