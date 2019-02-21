Man admits guilt in violent attack at Larned State Hospital

PAWNEE COUNTY – A Kansas man has waived his right to a preliminary hearing and entered a guilty plea to one count of Attempted First-Degree Murder.

According to a media release from the Pawnee County Attorney, the charge stems from patient on patient attacks October 22, 2018 at the Isaac Ray Building on the campus of Larned State Hospital (LSH).

Two patients sustained great bodily harm requiring transport to outside medical facilities. One of the patient’s injuries were life-threatening at the time due to severe head trauma. All individuals involved were at LSH at the time for forensic evaluations related to out of county criminal charges.

Anthony Ruiz-Hernandez, 22 of Topeka, told investigators the attacks were done in part to gain standing in a prison gang.

In exchange for his plea, the State agreed to dismiss two counts of Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Murder and one count of Aggravated Battery, against Ruiz-Hernandez. The Attempted First-Degree Murder carries a maximum penalty of 653 months with the Department of Corrections.

Ruiz-Hernandez is currently being housed on local charges in the Shawnee County Adult Detention Center. His Sentencing has been scheduled for April 15, 2019.

Co-defendant Andres Gustavo Barrientos, 24 of Leavenworth, is scheduled for Arraignment on March 14, 2019. He is being housed in the Leavenworth County Jail on local charges