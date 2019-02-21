Man accused of binding dog, tossing him out in the cold faces federal charges

JEFFERSON COUNTY (AP) — A man already facing state charges of animal abuse is now facing federal charges, too.

A federal indictment announced Thursday charges 39-year-old Paul Garcia of Barnhart with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. The indictment alleges Garcia already had a felony record when he possessed a weapon on Sept. 14. No further details about that crime were released.

Garcia was charged earlier this month after a Jefferson County deputy found a small dog in a ditch and wrapped in tape. Fingerprints from the tape led police to Garcia, who allegedly told authorities he believed the animal was spying on him for police.

The dog recovered and was reunited with its owner.

JEFFERSON COUNTY (AP) A man faces charges accusing him of binding a dog’s legs and mouth with tape and throwing the animal into a ditch, where it was found 12 hours later in the bitter cold.

Jefferson County Missouri Sheriff Dave Marshak on Thursday announced the arrest and charges against 39-year-old Paul Garcia of Barnhart. He is jailed on $50,000 bond on charges of animal abuse and armed criminal action.

The rescued black and brown dachshund, Jimmy, is improving.

The small dog was found early Saturday along Highway M. Marshak says electrical and duct tape was wrapped around Jimmy’s mouth and muzzle; the front legs were bound together by tape, as were the back legs.

A deputy found the dog. Authorities believe Jimmy had been at the spot for around 12 hours.