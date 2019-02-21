Kansas teen driver, 4 passengers face charges after police chase, crash

RENO COUNTY— Five people were arrested after a chase with Hutchinson police just before 4:30p..m Wednesday.

Lance Moody, 17, was taken into custody and faces possible charges of felony flee and elude, interference with law enforcement, and leaving the scene of an accident after the vehicle he was driving struck a parked vehicle during the chase in the 400 block of North Adams Street.

Four passengers in the vehicle — 21-year-old Clinton Smith, 23-year-old Zach Mountain, 21-year-old Richard Marshall and 19-year-old Nikkita Obrist were all arrested for interference with law enforcement when they fled the vehicle after the crash.

They are free on bond, according to online booking records.