Kansas man hit, killed by Jeep while riding a bicycle

CHEROKEE COUNTY— One person died in an accident just after 9p.m. Wednesday in Cherokee County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a Jeep Commander driven by Russell, Julissa Russell, 50, Rincon, GA., was westbound on Kansas 66 one mile west of Galena.

The Jeep struck a bicycle ridden by David Furry, 47, Galena, that had crossed in front of the vehicle travelling from South to North crossing the highway.

Furry was pronounced dead at the scene and was transported to Frontier Forensics.

Russell was not injured and was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.