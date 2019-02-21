Kansas man charged in death of mom who weighed 58 pounds

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Court records say a suburban Kansas City man told investigators he didn’t seek medical care for his ailing mother before she died weighing just 58 pounds (26 kilograms) and suffering from open bed sores.

Records were released Wednesday in the case against 51-year-old Raymond McManness, of Olathe, Kansas. He’s jailed on $1 million bond on charges of first-degree murder and mistreatment of a dependent adult in the death last month of 75-year-old Sharon McManness.

His attorney didn’t immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press.

Court records say Raymond McManness told police he didn’t follow advice to take his mother to a doctor because the holidays had made him busy and he was “scared because he had not been taking adequate care of her.”