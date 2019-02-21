Friday Weather

Friday A slight chance of freezing drizzle before 7am, then a chance of drizzle. Cloudy, with a high near 40. Southeast wind 8 to 11 mph.

Friday Night A 50 percent chance of rain, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Southeast wind 8 to 11 mph.

Saturday Rain before noon, then rain and snow between noon and 3pm, then snow after 3pm. The snow could be heavy at times. Areas of blowing snow after 3pm. High near 35. Windy, with an east wind 8 to 13 mph becoming north 21 to 31 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday Night Patchy blowing snow before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 20. Windy, with a northwest wind 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 40.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 31.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 40.