Friday Sports Headlines

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks shook off any All-Star break hangover in a hurry. Antetokounmpo scored 12 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter, Khris Middleton hit a 3-pointer in the closing seconds and the NBA-leading Bucks held off the Boston Celtics 98-97 on Thursday night.

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — No. 1 Duke says freshman star Zion Williamson is day to day with a mild right knee sprain. A team spokesman says Williamson is progressing as expected after he injured his knee when his left shoe ripped apart as he slipped while dribbling during the first minute of Wednesday night’s loss to No. 8 North Carolina. Nike says it’s investigating why Williamson split a shoe open during the game.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres announced a $300 million, 10-year contract with the All-Star infielder Manny Machado, who will be introduced Friday morning at spring training in Peoria, Arizona. Manager Andy Green said he hopes to get the 26-year-old superstar on the field for an afternoon workout. The agreement, the largest for a free agent in big league history, allows Machado to opt out after the 2023 season, a point at which he will have received $150 million and be 31 years old.

SYRACUSE (AP) — Police say Syracuse men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim struck and killed a 51-year-old man walking outside his crashed vehicle on a highway. Syracuse police say Boeheim drove by and struck the pedestrian while trying to avoid the vehicle. Police say there was no sign that Boeheim was impaired. No tickets have been issued.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Rory McIlroy nearly made a hole-in-one on the same short par 4 that Tiger Woods hit his first competitive shot in Mexico out-of-bounds. McIlroy kept right on rolling to an 8-under 63 for a one-shot lead Thursday in the Mexico Championship. Woods opened with a double bogey and salvaged his round with an even-par 71.

Thursday Scores

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (2) Gonzaga 92 Pepperdine 64

Final (7) Michigan 69 Minnesota 60

Friday Top 25 Games

Indiana at (21) Iowa 9:00 p.m.

Kent St. at (25) Buffalo 7:00 p.m.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Cleveland 111 Phoenix 98

Final Philadelphia 106 Miami 102

Final Portland 113 Brooklyn 99

Final Milwaukee 98 Boston 97

Final L.A. Lakers 111 Houston 106

Final Golden State 125 Sacramento 123