Education & Employment Expo is getting closer

The Workforce Training & Economic Development program at Barton Community College is hosting a new event next month. The Education & Employment Expo is scheduled for Wednesday, March 20th in Case New Holland Shop on the Northeast corner of campus. This event will connect individuals with education opportunities and available job openings. Individuals who may be a good fit for this event include unemployed, underemployed and/or those seeking a transition career. Wade Morris is an instructor in the Welding Program at Barton.

Wade Morris Audio

Barton’s Workforce Training team will also showcase training programs that compliment fields in an effort to assist individuals towards employment. Here’s Barton’s Natural Gas Program instructor Vince Orth.

Vince Orth Audio

Employers representative of the Agriculture, CDL, Weights & Measures, Natural Gas, Automotive and Welding career fields are invited to sponsor a booth to showcase their organization and available positions.

Booth space is free and a number of employers have already chosen to participate.

For more information, contact Mary Foley, Executive Director, at 620-792-9278 or email Mary at foleym@bartonccc.edu