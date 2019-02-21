Cop Shop (2/20)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (2/20)

Traffic Arrest

At 2:56 a.m. a traffic arrest was made at 3503 10th Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 7:10 a.m. an accident was reported at 330 E. US 56 Highway.

At 7:12 a.m. an accident was reported at NE K-156 Highway at MM 144 in Claflin.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 7:58 a.m. a burglary was reported at 2302 Railroad Avenue.

Injury Accident

At 7:07 a.m. an accident was reported in the 1000 block of NW 40 Road.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (2/20)

Traffic Arrest

At 2:56 a.m. an officer arrested Fredrick Silas McNett at 3503 10th Street for no DL and other traffic violations.

Burglary / Not in Progress

Warrant Arrest

At 10:39 a.m. Clarence Florez was arrested on a warrant at 3216 Lakin Avenue.

Stroke

At 1 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 5815 Broadway Avenue.

Criminal Damage

At 3:45 p.m. criminal damage was reported at 2022 Tyler Street.

Theft

At 5:35 p.m. a theft of her 2009 Suzuki passenger care was reported at 1614 1/2 Lakin Avenue.

At 6 p.m. theft of a sticker was reported at 1215 Van Buren Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 8:52 p.m. Ethan Kilbourn was backing southeast on private property at 1214 Stone Street and struck Alejandra Garcia’s vehicle.