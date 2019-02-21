Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (2/20)

BOOKED: Linus Rupp of Larned on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $2,500 C/S, GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $2,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Fredrick McNett of Great Bend on GBPD case for no DL, no proof of insurance, display of license plate, bond set in lieu of $500 C/S.

BOOKED: Clarence Flores of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $300 cash or 48-hour OR bond.

BOOKED: Eric Ehster on BTDC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Fredrick McNett of Great Bend on GBPD case for no DL, no proof of insurance, display of license plate with $500 bond.

RELEASED: Daniel Letterman of Wichita on BCDC case for theft after he received a $2,500 OR bond.

RELEASED: Linus Rupp of Larned on GBMC warrants for failure to appear after he was ordered to be released by the order of the court.

RELEASED: Tammy Lowe of Great Bend on Community Corrections serve sentence after serving her sentence in full.

RELEASED: Frank Relmar on Barton County case by order of the court.