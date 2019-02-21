Affidavit: Former KU volunteer coach catalogued stolen underwear

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Court documents say a former volunteer volleyball coach at the University of Kansas stole dozens of pairs of underwear from players and catalogued them in labeled plastic storage containers.

Police affidavit released Wednesday says that a search of 23-year-old Skyler Yee’s home uncovered a 40-drawer clear plastic storage container. Drawers with underwear tucked inside were labeled with the names of current and former university players and one member of an under-18 volleyball league that he coached. The search also yielded other storage containers, shoes, bras and sex toys from “unidentified owners.”

Yee was charged this month with 15 counts, including burglary and theft. He resigned last month from his university coaching duties. Defense attorney Casey Meek said previously that Yee maintains his innocence.

