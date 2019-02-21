3.2 beer is on its way out; Great Bend stores prepare to start selling stronger beer

With the majority of states repealing laws dealing with cereal malt beverages, Kansas and Utah are the only two states in the country that sell 3.2 beer, or weak beer. The beer that contains only 3.2 percent alcohol by weight is sold at grocery and convenience stores while the higher alcohol level beer is only allowed at liquor stores. That is about to change on April 1, 2019 when all stores will be able to sell beer with up to six percent alcohol.

Great Bend City Attorney Bob Suelter says the weaker beer has been around for decades.

Bob Suelter Audio

The Kansas Legislature passed a bill in 2017 to allow stores like Walmart and Dillons to sell stronger beer, but allowed for a two-year transition so businesses could adjust to the lack of 3.2 beer manufactured into the state.

With very little demand for 3.2 beer, manufacturers are eliminating the production.

Bob Suelter Audio

The new grocery and convenience store beer will be called “enhanced alcohol beer” but has to be below six percent alcohol by weight. Anything over six percent must be sold at liquor stores. Hard liquor, such as whiskey and vodka will still only be sold at liquor stores.

Great Bend adopted the amended ordinance to come into line with the state statute.