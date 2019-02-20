Wednesday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs completed their overhaul of their defensive coaching staff Tuesday, hiring four new assistants to fill out new coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s staff. Spagnuolo was hired to replace Bob Sutton, who was fired after six seasons in Kansas City.

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez has been shut down for two weeks to build up shoulder strength after an injury-plagued season. Cardinals manager Mike Shildt says Martinez won’t throw before being reevaluated on March 5. Shildt says an MRI this week showed Martinez’s right shoulder was structurally sound. It was uncertain how this setback would affect Martinez’s status for opening day March 28 at Milwaukee.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Jared Butler scored 17 points, Freddie Gillespie had 14 and Baylor upset No. 19 Iowa State 73-69. Makia Mason scored 14 points on 18 shots in his return from a toe injury for the Bears. They outrebounded Iowa State 44-28 and grabbed 18 offensive rebounds over the smaller Cyclones, who’ve dropped back-to-back games at Hilton Coliseum.

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Reliever Jake Diekman can earn $500,000 annually in performance bonuses for games and another $500,000 for games finished as part of his one-year contract with the Kansas City Royals. The deal announced last week that guarantees $2.75 million and includes a mutual option for 2020 plus bonuses that could make agreement worth $10 million over two seasons. He gets a $2.25 million salary this year, and the contract has a $5.75 million mutual option with a $500,000 buyout.

National Headlines

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Manny Machado is off the free agent market after agreeing to a 10-year, $300 million contract with the San Diego Padres, the second-largest package in major league history. A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the deal to The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity because the agreement was subject to a successful physical and had not been announced. The person says Machado can opt out after five years and become a free agent again.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former National League Rookie of the Year, Cy Young winner and MVP Don Newcombe has died at 92 following a long illness, according to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The hard-throwing Brooklyn Dodgers pitcher was one of the first black players in the major leagues, helping the team win three pennants and one World Series. He was 149-90 over 10 major league seasons and won both the 1956 Cy Young and MVP awards after going 27-7 with a 3.06 ERA.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown has ended his lengthy standoff with the team by meeting with its president, Art Rooney II. Brown said he and Rooney “cleared the air” and that both sides agreed “it is time to move on” following friction that surfaced toward the end of last season. Brown has asked to be traded and still has three years remaining on the $72 million contract he signed in the spring of 2017.

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have declined to pick up a team option on the final year of Terrance Williams’ contract. That makes the receiver an unrestricted free agent after spending his first six NFL seasons in Dallas. Williams had just two catches for 18 yards in a season spent mostly on injured reserve because of a foot injury. He also served a three-game suspension for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.

Tuesday Scores

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (4) Kentucky 66 Missouri 58

Final (5) Tennessee 58 Vanderbilt 46

Final (15) Purdue 48 Indiana 46

Final (16) Florida St. 77 Clemson 64

Final Baylor 73 (19) Iowa St. 69

Final (24) Maryland 66 (21) Iowa 65

Final (25) Buffalo 114 Ohio 67

Tonight’s Schedule

(8) North Carolina at (1) Duke 9:00 p.m.

(6) Nevada at San Diego St. 11:00 p.m.

Rutgers at (10) Michigan St. 6:30 p.m.

Butler at (11) Marquette 9:00 p.m.

Florida at (13) LSU 7:00 p.m.

(17) Villanova at Georgetown 6:30 p.m.

(18) Louisville at Syracuse 7:00 p.m.