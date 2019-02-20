Tuesday AP Basketball Scores

Tuesday Boys Scores

Abilene 46, Chapman 45

Anderson County 58, Santa Fe Trail 55

Andover Central 84, Andover 62

BV Southwest 51, Mill Valley 43

Baxter Springs 54, Riverton 50

Beloit 75, Smith Center 54

Bishop Miege 67, St. Thomas Aquinas 46

Central Heights 37, Lyndon 28

Cherryvale 75, Humboldt 74

DeSoto 58, Leavenworth 56

Ellis 42, Oakley 37

Eudora 66, Baldwin 50

Frontenac 65, Columbus 59

Galena 45, Southeast 42

Garden City 63, Liberal 58

Gardner-Edgerton 77, SM East 56

Goddard-Eisenhower 64, Maize South 60

Goessel 59, Canton-Galva 44

Hiawatha 60, Riverside 48

Holton 51, Jefferson West 49

Hugoton 64, Lakin 46

Independence 58, Labette County 36

Independence Home School 52, Kansas Deaf 27

Jackson Heights 50, Oskaloosa 47

KC Washington 51, Ottawa 46

Lansing 70, KC Turner 38

Lawrence 57, Olathe Northwest 40

Lawrence Free State 69, SM Northwest 63

Maur Hill – Mount Academy 69, Atchison County 26

McLouth 57, Pleasant Ridge 45

Metro Academy 63, Louisburg 60

Mulvane 63, Clearwater 57

Osawatomie 57, Prairie View 53

Pembroke Hill, Mo. 68, KC Bishop Ward 63

Perry-Lecompton 40, Osage City 37

Pittsburg Colgan 35, Girard 34

SM South 63, SM West 45

Sabetha 37, Nemaha Central 28

Silver Lake 69, Royal Valley 47

Southwestern Hts. 60, Cimarron 53

St. James Academy 43, Blue Valley 36

St. Mary’s 50, Wabaunsee 48

Stanton County 66, Sublette 36

Tonganoxie 83, Atchison 60

Topeka 60, Highland Park 39

Topeka Hayden 70, Topeka West 68

Washburn Rural 61, SM North 43

Wichita Bishop Carroll 62, Wichita Heights 42

Wichita Campus 66, Goddard 57

Wichita County 52, Syracuse 40

Wichita East 63, Wichita North 35

Wichita South 75, Wichita Southeast 71

Class 1A Regional Quarterfinals

Ashland 61, Bucklin 42

Axtell 68, Doniphan West 20

BV Randolph 56, Wakefield 18

Centralia 43, Onaga 30

Centre 66, St. Xavier 44

Clifton-Clyde 68, Frankfort 39

Deerfield 58, Spearville 56, OT

Dighton 54, Western Plains-Healy 22

Fowler 77, Satanta 71

Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 54, Tescott 16

Greeley County 45, Weskan 44

Hodgeman County 65, Ingalls 41

Lakeside 56, Palco 20

Logan 59, Thunder Ridge 44

Madison/Hamilton Co-op 70, Hartford 41

Moscow 64, Rolla 53

Moundridge 81, Flinthills 55

Pawnee Heights 56, Kinsley 50

Quinter 46, Wheatland-Grinnell 36

Rawlins County 60, Cheylin 42

Rock Hills 63, Lincoln 38

Solomon 47, Pike Valley 46

Southern Coffey 46, Crest 33

St. Paul 72, Altoona-Midway 53

Stockton 53, Hill City 50

Triplains-Brewster 63, Golden Plains 52

Victoria 61, Otis-Bison 47

Washington County 55, Linn 33

Waverly 70, Marmaton Valley 15

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Attica vs. Cunningham, ppd.

Chanute vs. Paola, ccd.

Concordia vs. Clay Center, ccd.

Douglass vs. Garden Plain, ppd.

El Dorado vs. Buhler, ccd.

Emporia vs. Manhattan, ccd.

Haven vs. Smoky Valley, ccd.

Herington vs. Inman, ccd.

Hesston vs. Pratt, ccd.

Junction City vs. Topeka Seaman, ppd.

Marysville vs. Wamego, ccd.

Oswego vs. Pleasanton, ccd.

Rose Hill vs. Andale, ccd.

Southeast Saline vs. Republic County, ccd.

Wellsville vs. Iola, ppd.

West Franklin vs. Northern Heights, ppd.

Wichita Trinity vs. Kingman, ppd.

Winfield vs. Circle, ccd.