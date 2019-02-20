Tuesday AP Basketball Scores

Tuesday Boys Scores
Abilene 46, Chapman 45
Anderson County 58, Santa Fe Trail 55
Andover Central 84, Andover 62
BV Southwest 51, Mill Valley 43
Baxter Springs 54, Riverton 50
Beloit 75, Smith Center 54
Bishop Miege 67, St. Thomas Aquinas 46
Central Heights 37, Lyndon 28
Cherryvale 75, Humboldt 74
DeSoto 58, Leavenworth 56
Ellis 42, Oakley 37
Eudora 66, Baldwin 50
Frontenac 65, Columbus 59
Galena 45, Southeast 42
Garden City 63, Liberal 58
Gardner-Edgerton 77, SM East 56
Goddard-Eisenhower 64, Maize South 60
Goessel 59, Canton-Galva 44
Hiawatha 60, Riverside 48
Holton 51, Jefferson West 49
Hugoton 64, Lakin 46
Independence 58, Labette County 36
Independence Home School 52, Kansas Deaf 27
Jackson Heights 50, Oskaloosa 47
KC Washington 51, Ottawa 46
Lansing 70, KC Turner 38
Lawrence 57, Olathe Northwest 40
Lawrence Free State 69, SM Northwest 63
Maur Hill – Mount Academy 69, Atchison County 26
McLouth 57, Pleasant Ridge 45
Metro Academy 63, Louisburg 60
Mulvane 63, Clearwater 57
Osawatomie 57, Prairie View 53
Pembroke Hill, Mo. 68, KC Bishop Ward 63
Perry-Lecompton 40, Osage City 37
Pittsburg Colgan 35, Girard 34
SM South 63, SM West 45
Sabetha 37, Nemaha Central 28
Silver Lake 69, Royal Valley 47
Southwestern Hts. 60, Cimarron 53
St. James Academy 43, Blue Valley 36
St. Mary’s 50, Wabaunsee 48
Stanton County 66, Sublette 36
Tonganoxie 83, Atchison 60
Topeka 60, Highland Park 39
Topeka Hayden 70, Topeka West 68
Washburn Rural 61, SM North 43
Wichita Bishop Carroll 62, Wichita Heights 42
Wichita Campus 66, Goddard 57
Wichita County 52, Syracuse 40
Wichita East 63, Wichita North 35
Wichita South 75, Wichita Southeast 71
Class 1A Regional Quarterfinals
Ashland 61, Bucklin 42
Axtell 68, Doniphan West 20
BV Randolph 56, Wakefield 18
Centralia 43, Onaga 30
Centre 66, St. Xavier 44
Clifton-Clyde 68, Frankfort 39
Deerfield 58, Spearville 56, OT
Dighton 54, Western Plains-Healy 22
Fowler 77, Satanta 71
Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 54, Tescott 16
Greeley County 45, Weskan 44
Hodgeman County 65, Ingalls 41
Lakeside 56, Palco 20
Logan 59, Thunder Ridge 44
Madison/Hamilton Co-op 70, Hartford 41
Moscow 64, Rolla 53
Moundridge 81, Flinthills 55
Pawnee Heights 56, Kinsley 50
Quinter 46, Wheatland-Grinnell 36
Rawlins County 60, Cheylin 42
Rock Hills 63, Lincoln 38
Solomon 47, Pike Valley 46
Southern Coffey 46, Crest 33
St. Paul 72, Altoona-Midway 53
Stockton 53, Hill City 50
Triplains-Brewster 63, Golden Plains 52
Victoria 61, Otis-Bison 47
Washington County 55, Linn 33
Waverly 70, Marmaton Valley 15
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Attica vs. Cunningham, ppd.
Chanute vs. Paola, ccd.
Concordia vs. Clay Center, ccd.
Douglass vs. Garden Plain, ppd.
El Dorado vs. Buhler, ccd.
Emporia vs. Manhattan, ccd.
Haven vs. Smoky Valley, ccd.
Herington vs. Inman, ccd.
Hesston vs. Pratt, ccd.
Junction City vs. Topeka Seaman, ppd.
Marysville vs. Wamego, ccd.
Oswego vs. Pleasanton, ccd.
Rose Hill vs. Andale, ccd.
Southeast Saline vs. Republic County, ccd.
Wellsville vs. Iola, ppd.
West Franklin vs. Northern Heights, ppd.
Wichita Trinity vs. Kingman, ppd.
Winfield vs. Circle, ccd.