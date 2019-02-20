Thursday Weather

Thursday A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a high near 40. Southeast wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Southeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday A slight chance of snow showers, freezing drizzle, and sleet before 7am, then a slight chance of freezing drizzle and sleet between 7am and 9am, then a chance of drizzle after 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. South southeast wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. South southeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Saturday Rain showers, snow showers, and freezing rain before noon, then snow showers between noon and 5pm, then snow showers, possibly mixed with rain after 5pm. Widespread blowing snow, mainly between 1pm and 4pm. High near 36. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Saturday Night Patchy blowing snow before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Blustery.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 37.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Monday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.