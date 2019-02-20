Thursday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory
5A-6A America in the Morning
6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal
7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment
8:30-9A “Great Bend Rec Show” hosted by Dakota Tucker. Guests include staff from the Great Bend Recreation Commission.
9A-10A Trading Post hosted by John O’Connor
10A-11A Agri-Talk with Chip Flory – Chip hosts the Wednesday “Newsmakers” program.
11A-11:30 County Edition hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Barton County Health Director Shelly Schneider.
11:30-Noon “Focus on Ellinwood” hosted by Nancy Baird. Nancy will have an update on what is going on in Ellinwood and visit with those who are making it happen.
12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.
12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif
1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show
4P-5P AgriTalk – “After the Bell” with Chip Flory
5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info
6P-6:30 ESPN Radio – “Spain & Fitz”
6:30-9:30 NBA Basketball – Boston Celtics @ Milwaukee Bucks
9:30-12:30 NBA Basketball – Houston Rockets @ Los Angeles Lakers