Suspect arrested for series of Kansas vehicle burglaries

COWLEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with multiple vehicle burglaries that occurred in January.

Officers investigating a rash of vehicle burglaries in Arkansas City identified a suspect as 23-year-old Trevor Scott Brown, according to a media release.

A search warrant was obtained and executed at his residence in the 400 block of North Second Street. Several stolen items were located inside the residence, as well as marijuana, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Brown was located in the home with meth and paraphernalia in his pocket.

Through investigation, police were able to recover several stolen items and return them to owners.

Officers arrested Brown on suspicion of four felony counts of burglary of a motor vehicle, as well as one felony count each of possession of methamphetamine and no drug tax stamp.

He also was arrested on suspicion of seven misdemeanor counts of possession of stolen property, plus one misdemeanor count each of criminal trespass, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

Brown has made a first court appearance, according to Undersheriff Christina McDonald. He is being held in the Cowley County Jail in Winfield in lieu of $22,250 bond through Cowley County District Court in Arkansas City.