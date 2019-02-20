Step-mother accused of abuse after Kan. child hospitalized with head injury

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a case of alleged child abuse and have made an arrest.

At 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a call of a 2-year-old girl not breathing at a residence in the 1700 block of south Faulders in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

Upon arrival, officers contacted the girl, her stepmother 28-year-old Amanda Rogers-Moore, her 27-year-old father and several other children, ages 4, 7 and 8.

The 2-year-old girl was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment and remains hospitalized, according to Davidson.

The investigation revealed the 2-year-old girl vomiting and then not breathing awakened Rogers-Moore and her boyfriend. The boyfriend began life saving techniques on the girl. At the hospital, the girl was found to have critical head injuries, according to Davidson

Investigators arrested Rogers-Moore and booked her into jail on requested charges that include felony child abuse. The other three children have been placed in police protective custody.