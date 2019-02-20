Regan hauls down third conference player of the week honor

bartonsports.com – Hauling in her third honor of the season, Taylor Regan of the Barton Community College women’s basketball team has again been tabbed the KJCCC Women’s Division I Basketball Player of the Week, earning the week fourteen award.

Regan continued her climb up the program career list in gathering thirty-three rebounds this past week to move into fourth place of total rebounds. Averaging 16.5 rebounds in last week’s games against Northwest Kansas Technical College and 6th ranked Seward County Community College, Regan continued her climb up the program career list in gathering thirty-three rebounds this past week to move into fourth place of total rebounds.

Grabbing ten of her nineteen rebounds in the first quarter of Wednesday’s game against the Mavericks, Regan posted her thirteenth double-double of the year in adding fourteen points in her twenty-six minutes on the court.

In Saturday’s one point loss to the 6th ranked Saints, the Albert sophomore came a point shy of another double in hauling down fourteen rebounds, to go along with, nine points.

The Region VI leader in field goal percentage also increased her mark in connecting on 62.5% of her shots while also dishing out 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals in the pair of games.

Regan’s previous awards came in consecutive weeks of averaging nearly a double-double in week ten to posting back-to-back double-double efforts in a pair of week eleven road games. The women’s program has four total awards on the season as Mallory Miller’s all-around performance including 6-of-10 shooting from behind the arc earned week seven’s award.

The Cougars are closing out the regular season this week with two road games, the first coming on Wednesday at Hutchinson Community College in a 5:30 p.m. tip-off against the conference co-leading 10th ranked Blue Dragons. Barton will then finish out the slate on Saturday with a 2:00 p.m. tip at Garden City Community College.

Currently 13-6 in conference play and 20-8 on the year, the Cougars have the third seed out of the West locked up regardless of the outcomes on the final two games. Barton will then set sights on the Region VI playoffs beginning on Wednesday as both Cougar teams will host opponents beginning at 5:30 p.m. for the women followed by the 7:30 p.m. men’s contest.