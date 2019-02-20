Great Bend Post

Police ask for help to identify Kansas checkbook theft suspect

by

JOHNSON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged theft.

According to Wednesday afternoon social media report from Lenexa police, a victim accidentally left behind a checkbook on the store check-out counter.

The shopper(suspect) in the security camera video picks it up, and rather than turning it in to the clerk, stuffs it into a purse. This is a theft of lost or mislaid property, according to police.

If you can help  ID this suspect and the victim, send a direct message to Lenexa Police or call 913-825-8097.