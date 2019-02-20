Keeping animals “out” of the Great Bend Zoo

Keeping the animals from escaping from the Great Bend Britt Spaugh Zoo is obviously very important but many people don’t think about the fact that it is also important to keep other animals out. Great Bend Zoo Curator and Supervisor Sara Hamlin says that racoons and feral cats can be a big problem if they come into contact with the zoo animals that are housed there.

Sara Hamlin Audio

Great Bend has its share of racoons that live within the city limits and Hamlin says they can be a problem because they make their visits at night when there is no staff around to record their visit.