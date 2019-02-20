KBI: Remains identified as missing Kansas woman

TOPEKA, Kan. – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), along with the Neosho County Sheriff’s Office, and the Chanute Police Department, have identified the remains of a woman who was found last August in a field near Ford Rd. and 50th Rd. in Neosho County.

According to a media release from the KBI, the remains are those of Marissa M. Craft, who went missing from her home in Chanute, and was 39-years-old at the time she disappeared. Craft was last seen Dec. 15, 2017 leaving her mobile home with three men in a white, Dodge pickup truck.

The investigation into Craft’s death continues. Anyone with information about the circumstances of her disappearance or death is asked to contact the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, or the Neosho County Sheriff’s Office at (620) 244-3888. Callers may remain anonymous.