Kansas woman dies after SUV slides on ice into a ravine

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY—One person died in an accident just before 7a.m. Wednesday in Pottawatomie County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1997 Chevy Blazer driven by Ann Marie Lochner, 67, Manhattan, was southbound on Elbo Ridge Drive.

Due to snow and ice, the vehicle left the road at the intersection of Elbo Ridge View landed on its top in a ravine.

Lochner was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Frontier Forensics. She was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.