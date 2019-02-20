Kan. robbery suspect took merchandise when clerk refused to give cash

SHAWNEE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery and asking the public for help to locate a suspect.

Just after 11:30p.m. Tuesday, police responded to an attempted aggravated robbery to the Kwik Shop, 1700 SW Topeka Blvd. in Topeka, according to Lt. John Trimble.

A store employee told police a suspect described as a black male wearing a black and white hooded sweatshirt, standing approximately 6-foot-2, and weighing 285 pounds, entered the store and indicated to the clerk he had a gun under his shirt.

He then demanded money from the clerk. The clerk refused to give him any money so the suspect then stole merchandise and fled on foot in an unknown direction. Officers searched the area but were unsuccessful in locating the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to contact the Topeka Police