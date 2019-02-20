Kan. man accused of throwing shopping cart through window

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for criminal damage to property after an alleged incident in Salina.

Just after 11:30p.m. Tuesday, police responded to Salina Billiards, 1215 West Crawford.

Kiel Bale, allegedly broke a flower pot ashtray on the patio area of the establishment after he reportedly propositioned a bartender, according to police captain Paul Forrester.

Bale was asked to leave the establishment. As he exited, he allegedly threw a shopping cart through the window.

Bale was arrested a short time later in the parking lot on requested charges of criminal damage to property, unlawful assembly, and interference with a law enforcement officer

Damage to the window was estimated at $800 and damage to the flower pot ashtray was estimated at $10.