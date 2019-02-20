Great Bend searches for more ways to bring in overnight guests

Great Bend Convention & Visitors Bureau Director Christina Hayes says one of the goals for the CVB this year is to partner with the Great Bend Recreation Commission to come up with ways to attract more sports tournaments to town.

Hayes says the City is working on sports marketing to get more tournaments outside of the busy summer at the Great Bend Sports Complex.

Along with sports marketing, the City is still putting a strong effort to land conventions and other big events to come to Great Bend. Hayes noted the city was in the top three to receive the U.S. National Aerobatic Championships but missed out on the top pilots.

Great Bend staff is in the final stages of negotiations to bring the 2019 North American Falconers Association (NAFA) conference to town this November. The NAFA website has Great Bend listed as the location for the 2019 Field Meet but Hayes says they are still looking for private land for the falcons to hunt.

Hayes says the city staff has answered a few questions to get The League of Kansas Municipalities to choose Great Bend for their 2020 conference. The League’s conference would bring city administrators from across the state for three days.