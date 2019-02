The Great Bend Panther Boys and Girls will begin post-season play next week with 5A Sub-State play-in games.

The Panther Girls will play on Monday, February 25th at Salina South at 6:30 pm. If Great Bend wins, they would play on Wednesday February 27th and face number 1 west seed Maize South who is 19-0.

The Panther Boys will play on Tuesday, February 26th in Great Bend against Goddard at 7:00pm. If the Panthers win, they would play 17-2 Andover Central on Thursday, February 28th.