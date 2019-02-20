Cop Shop (2/19)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (2/19)

Traffic Arrest

At 3:02 a.m. a traffic arrest was made at 19th Street & Heizer Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 3:03 p.m. an accident was reported along Highway 14, out of county.

Battery

At 2:34 p.m. a case of battery was reported at 506 S. US 281 Highway.

Non-Injury Accident

At 5:36 p.m. an accident was reported at E. US 56 Highway at MM 209 in Ellinwood.

An accident was reported at 4909 10th Street.

Criminal Damage

At 9:12 p.m. criminal damage was reported at 3000 2nd Street in Albert.

Non-Injury Accident

At 10:49 p.m. an accident was reported in the 500 block of E. Barton County Road.