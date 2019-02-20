Closings and Delays

Central Plains -USD 112: Closed Today
Chase-Raymond – USD 401: Closed Today
Dighton – USD 482: Delayed 2 hours
Ellinwood Public Schools – USD 355: Delayed 2 hours
Hodgeman County – USD 227: Delayed 2 hours
Kinsley-Offerle – USD 347: Delayed 1 hour
Lewis – USD 502: Delayed 2 hours; No AM Preschool
Little River – USD 444: Closed Today
Lyons – USD 405: Closed Today
Macksville – USD 351: Delayed 2 hours
Pawnee Heights – USD 496: Delayed 1 hour
Pratt – USD 382: Delayed 2 hours
Skyline Schools – USD 438: Delayed 2 hours
St John-Hudson – USD 350: Delayed 2 hours; No AM Preschool
Sterling – USD 376: Closed Today
Western Plains – USD 106: Delayed 2 hours