Closings and Delays

Central Plains -USD 112: Closed Today

Chase-Raymond – USD 401: Closed Today

Dighton – USD 482: Delayed 2 hours

Ellinwood Public Schools – USD 355: Delayed 2 hours

Hodgeman County – USD 227: Delayed 2 hours

Kinsley-Offerle – USD 347: Delayed 1 hour

Lewis – USD 502: Delayed 2 hours; No AM Preschool

Little River – USD 444: Closed Today

Lyons – USD 405: Closed Today

Macksville – USD 351: Delayed 2 hours

Pawnee Heights – USD 496: Delayed 1 hour

Pratt – USD 382: Delayed 2 hours

Skyline Schools – USD 438: Delayed 2 hours

St John-Hudson – USD 350: Delayed 2 hours; No AM Preschool

Sterling – USD 376: Closed Today

Western Plains – USD 106: Delayed 2 hours

