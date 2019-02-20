Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (2/19)

BOOKED: Dalton Bender of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for no driver’s license, no proof of insurance, illegal tag and no turn signal with a bond set at $500 C/S.

BOOKED: Shannon Ybarra of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $500 cash only. GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $487.50 cash only.

BOOKED: Martin Martinez of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for failure to appear with a bond set at $1,500 cash only. Probation violation with bond set at $1,258.32 cash only. GBMC case for domestic battery with a bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Curtis Rosas of Great Bend on a Barber County warrant for failure to appear, no bond.

RELEASED: Dalton Bender of Great Bend on GBMC case for no driver’s license, no proof of insurance, illegal tag and no turn signal after posting a $500 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.