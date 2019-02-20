10th & Grant intersection widening tentatively to start March 18

If it feels like there have been talks about making changes to the intersection at 10th Street and Grant Street in Great Bend for years, that is because it has. Grumblings of the narrow intersection, especially for large trucks and semis turning south onto Grant towards Walmart, started in 2015.

The City of Great Bend began working with the Kansas Department of Transportation for funding to widen the intersection. Last November, the City of Great Bend approved a bid from Morgan Brothers’ Construction out of La Crosse to handle the project.

City Administrator Kendal Francis says as long as the snow does not get too crazy, the street widening will begin March 18th.

Kendal Francis Audio

Weather permitting, the repairs have an 85-day working-day contract to wrap up by the middle of July.

The project is funded through a KDOT grant which requires 10 percent City matching funds. The city is committing matching funds in the amount of $214,000 for the project that will widen the intersection.