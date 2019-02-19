Woman wanted in connection with 2017 Kansas murder jailed in Texas

RILEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with a 2017 murder case.

Just before 4p.m. Tuesday authorities in Texas arrested Samantha Bland, 29, of Laredo, TX , according to the Laredo Police Department and the Webb County Sheriff’s Office.

Bland was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for aggravated intimidation of a witness in connection with a report filed by the Riley County Police Department for murder in the 1st degree on October 28, 2017.

Bland was issued a total bond of $125,000.00 and remains in custody.